UBS Group Begins Coverage on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

HELE opened at $85.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

About Helen of Troy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

