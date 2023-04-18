UBS Group Begins Coverage on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.60.
Helen of Troy Stock Performance
HELE opened at $85.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.