UBS Group Begins Coverage on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

HELE opened at $85.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

