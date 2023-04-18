Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Update

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 582,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $534.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.