Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Down 23.4% in March

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ultralife Trading Down 1.5 %

ULBI stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.