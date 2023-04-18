United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 74,472 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -383.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $158.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.