United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Up 29.0% in March

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

United Community Banks Stock Up 3.7 %

UCBI stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 929.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,038,000 after buying an additional 3,126,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

