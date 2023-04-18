United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Up 22.7% in March

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United-Guardian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

United-Guardian Company Profile

Shares of UG opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.