UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $627.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $600.89.

Shares of UNH opened at $505.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $485.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $2,782,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

