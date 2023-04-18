UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $600.00 at Loop Capital

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNH. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $600.89.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.3 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $505.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after buying an additional 247,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,566,516,000 after purchasing an additional 414,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

