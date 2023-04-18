UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $610.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $600.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $505.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $471.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.06.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

