UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $592.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $600.89.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $505.35 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $471.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.46 and its 200-day moving average is $507.06.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $2,782,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

