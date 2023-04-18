Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $29,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $136.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.