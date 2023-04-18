Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

ULH opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $762.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.17%. The firm had revenue of $458.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Further Reading

