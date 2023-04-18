Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives $28.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Universal Music Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.52) to €29.20 ($31.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Universal Music Group to €36.00 ($39.13) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Music Group to €25.50 ($27.72) in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Universal Music Group stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

