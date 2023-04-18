Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Upland Software Price Performance

Shares of UPLD opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 180,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.