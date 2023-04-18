Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 143.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Spencer Abraham bought 38,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,190.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

