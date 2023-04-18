Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 21,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,452.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.07 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

