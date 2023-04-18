US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in US Foods were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 157.6% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1,423.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $41.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,289.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,698,246 shares of company stock worth $298,770,187. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.