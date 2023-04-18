USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

USCB Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ USCB opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. USCB Financial has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $188.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on USCB. Raymond James dropped their price target on USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

