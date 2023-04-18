V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $28,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after acquiring an additional 686,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,396,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,586,000 after buying an additional 305,857 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.