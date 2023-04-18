V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in V.F. by 138.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of V.F. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 112.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.