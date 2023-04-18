V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in V.F. by 138.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of V.F. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
V.F. Stock Performance
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
V.F. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 112.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
V.F. Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V.F. (VFC)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.