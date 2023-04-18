Vale (NYSE:VALE) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.68.

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vale by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vale by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading

