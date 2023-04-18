Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.94.

Shares of VLO opened at $128.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.89. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,536,000 after purchasing an additional 565,324 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

