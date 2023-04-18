Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) PT Lowered to $352.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $389.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $300.91 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $213.27 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.83.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 23,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

