Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Position Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

