Verde Capital Management Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Apple Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.