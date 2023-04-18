Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Veritex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at $607,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,752 shares of company stock valued at $295,047. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Veritex Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 140.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Veritex by 9.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veritex by 22.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,610,000 after buying an additional 256,310 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth $637,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Veritex by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 418,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.