Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.82.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET opened at C$18.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.96. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.41 and a 12-month high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In related news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

