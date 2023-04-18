VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Update

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of VersaBank by 3.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in VersaBank by 45.4% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in VersaBank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 201,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $198.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.48.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. VersaBank had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.86%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities.

Featured Stories

