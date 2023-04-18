Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.