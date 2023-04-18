ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VRAY. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ViewRay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.42.

ViewRay Stock Performance

Shares of VRAY opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $238.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $16,264,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,326 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 1,053,008 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 1,036,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 915,731 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

