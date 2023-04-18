Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.05

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.23. Vince shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 273 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $29,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,362.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $42,477 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vince during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vince by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vince during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vince during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,598,000. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

