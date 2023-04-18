Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.05

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.23. Vince shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 273 shares trading hands.
Vince Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.
Insider Activity at Vince
In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $29,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,362.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $42,477 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince
Vince Company Profile
Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.
