Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRDN. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

VRDN stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,021.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,021.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,278. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

