Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.30.

Visa stock opened at $233.48 on Monday. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.82. The company has a market cap of $439.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

