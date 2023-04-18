Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -383.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
