Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -383.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

