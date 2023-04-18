Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,173,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $27,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vistra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vistra by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.61%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

