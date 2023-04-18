Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.88.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $143.93 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average is $134.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

