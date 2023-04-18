WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $186.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.38. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $209.64.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,729.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,536 shares of company stock valued at $270,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.