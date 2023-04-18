Wells Fargo & Company Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $102.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

CF opened at $78.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

