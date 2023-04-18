Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $89.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.16.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

