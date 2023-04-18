Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 51.6% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 448,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 79,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

