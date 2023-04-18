Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Citigroup

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WFC. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.45.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 4.2 %

WFC stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.