Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.45.

WFC opened at $41.30 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

