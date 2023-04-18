Wells Fargo & Company Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $65.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:C opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

