Wells Fargo & Company Trims Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Target Price to $29.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUN. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.42.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.