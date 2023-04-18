Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 62,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

