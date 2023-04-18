Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.93.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $118.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Westlake by 182.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 12.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 39.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

