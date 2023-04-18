WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in WEX by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $190.91 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

