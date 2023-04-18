Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $3.00 to $1.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:UP opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $129.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.77. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $408.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 93.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

