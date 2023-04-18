Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.82.

TSE:WCP opened at C$11.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,651. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

