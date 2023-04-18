Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WOLF. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.88.

WOLF stock opened at $56.85 on Monday. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

